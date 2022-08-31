RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

NOSC: Stephanie Linus, Meg Otanwa, John Njamah unveiled as new voting members

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The newly unveiled additions bring the jury number to a total of 15 members.

Meg Otanwa, John Njamah and Stephanie Linus unveiled as voting members [Instagram]

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has unveiled four new voting members in its bid to bring together creatives with diverse expertise in Nollywood.

Among the list of newly unveiled members include actress Meg Otanwa, Stephanie Linus, John Njamah and Kenneth Gyang. The filmmakers and actors join the jury chaired by Chineze Anyaene Abonyi.

News of the committee's new members comes in the wake of its latest call for submissions for the 95th Oscars' International Feature Film (IFF) category. Filmmakers with eligible films have been directed to follow the submission guidelines outlined on the committees website from August 13 - August 31, 2022.

"As filmmakers around the world prepare their Oscar bait for the 95th Academy Awards, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), has called for submissions from Nigerian filmmakers," the committee wrote on social media.

"The selection exercise, which will be undertaken by the NOSC, is expected to present one film as Nigeria’s entry in the International Feature Film (IFF) Award category. The window for film submission, is open from August 15, 2022 to August 31, 2022 on thenosc.org."

NOSC's latest addition brings the committee jury to 15 members. The committee formerly had Izu Ojukwu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Mildred Okwo, Ego Boyo, Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo, Yibo Koko, Moses Babatope, Shaibu Husseini and Bruce Ayonote.

