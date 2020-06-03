Nollywood might be on the verge of a #MeToo movement considering the brewing accusations in the wake of the online protest against gender based violence.

On Wednesday, June 3, sexual assault allegations were levelled against Nollywood director, Victor Okpala via Instagram by an upcoming actor, Oshevire Divine.

Divine shared screenshots of a conversation with the filmmaker who suggested that she offers her body in exchange for film roles.

"I was going to keep quiet about this..but why should I?this isn’t a normal thing and shouldn’t be considered as a normal act at all", Divine wrote. "This is a chat between me and a Nollywood movie producer&director.I have to voice out on this matter..this is wrecking the image of Nollywood. Check my last slide to see.

"The monologue challenge I wanted to participate in he asked to subscribe to his channel,watch one of his movies then send a proof.So i did according to the guidelines he posted and sent the proof...he replied👆🏽he literally told me that talent is not enough and indirectly said that I’d have to sacrifice my body for me to make it into Nollywood.I don’t know how many other girls he must have deceived like this but this isn’t fair and we shouldn’t keep quiet about this.This happened yesterday,this needs to stop".

Another upcoming actor, Emeka Nwagbaraocha took to Twitter to share a thread of another victim who accused the director of assault while she was 17.

Although the filmmaker is yet to address the allegations, filmmakers and actors have taken to their platforms to react to sexual assault in Nollywood.