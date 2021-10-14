Nnamdi Kanaga’s 'The Hail Mary' to premiere at 10th anniversary AFRIFF

Confirming the film's selection, Kanaga wrote on Twitter: "Excited to announce that my film will be making its African premiere at the 10th Africa International Film Festival happening in Lagos this November.

"AFRIFF’s special to me in many ways and I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity more so as an Afriff Alumni,” he added.

Shot in Montana, 'The Hail Mary' is the first all-black cast lead film shot in the US state and It explores racial stereotypes.