Nnamdi Kanaga’s 'The Hail Mary' to premiere at 10th anniversary AFRIFF

The film was shot the cities of Bozeman and Livingston, Montana and directed by Nigerian filmmaker, Nnamdi Kanaga.

' The Hail Mary' is Nnamdi Kanaga's debut feature film [Yeti Elyon Films]
US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Nnamdi Kanaga is set to debut his 2020 film, 'The Hail Mary' is set to premiere at the 10th anniversary edition of the Africa International Film Festival.

Confirming the film's selection, Kanaga wrote on Twitter: "Excited to announce that my film will be making its African premiere at the 10th Africa International Film Festival happening in Lagos this November.

"AFRIFF’s special to me in many ways and I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity more so as an Afriff Alumni,” he added.

Shot in Montana, 'The Hail Mary' is the first all-black cast lead film shot in the US state and It explores racial stereotypes.

ALSO READ: US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Nnamdi Kanaga unveils trailer for all-black cast film 'The Hail Mary'

Written and directed by Kanaga, the film follows the story of a war veteran who relocates to Montana to mend his relationship with his grown son. On a significant day in their lives, a father and son are forced to confront their differences. It stars Kanaga, Ozzie Jones, Sean Michael Harrison, Tinesha Ersland, Rachel Missie, and Jaidian Donovan Arruda.

