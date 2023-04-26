Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Past winners like Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, and Progress have become superstars and inspired many Nigerians with their music and talent.

TECNO, a leading technology brand, is powering this year's edition of Nigerian Idol as the Smartphone sponsor, bringing cutting-edge innovation to the show and promising viewers a spectacular viewing experience. TECNO's commitment to delivering top-tier technology aligns perfectly with Nigerian Idol's mission to provide premium entertainment and discover new talent.

TECNO aims to inspire individuals to reach their full potential by unlocking their best selves through innovative technology. This season's partnership promises to empower contestants and viewers with great offerings. Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.

In conclusion, Nigerian Idol, in partnership with TECNO, is a beacon of hope for aspiring musicians, and this year's edition promises to be even better than before.

