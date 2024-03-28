ADVERTISEMENT
NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NFVCB wants to rid the Nigerian media space of unwholesome video content.

NFVCB’s executive director/CEO, Shaibu Husseini visited the executive chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [NAN]
NFVCB's executive director/CEO, Shaibu Husseini visited the executive chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both organisations agreed on the collaboration when NFVCB’s Executive Director/CEO, Shaibu Husseini, visited the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede on Thursday in Abuja.

Husseini, who was accompanied by his management team, said the visit was to inform the EFCC boss on the operations of the board and plans to work together with the commission.

He expressed concerns over the glamourisation of crimes and other get-rich-quick tendencies in movies, as well as skits on the internet, adding that the board was ready to nip the ugly trend.

Husseini also noted the misrepresentation of the EFCC and its operations in most films and video works and emphasised the need for public enlightenment campaigns.

"I have just assumed office as the CEO of the NFVCB and I have decided to visit the EFCC as a critical stakeholder in our collective efforts towards building a better society.

"We are trying as a board to discourage the glamourisation of crimes in our movies, including scenes that make young people jump into schemes that are criminal in real life.

"In doing this, we are starting with scriptwriters, then the producers because the producers are the ones who supervise the content.

"The board will start with the production of a Public Service Announcement (PSA) with the EFCC as part of our media literacy for Nigerians.

"Then we will engage the filmmakers and then the skit makers, and that include seminars and conferences we shall be having with them on the implications of their works on society," he said.

In his remarks, Olukoyede commended the NFVCB in its efforts to rid the Nigerian media space of unwholesome video content, adding that such contents wrongly shape public perceptions and behaviour.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two agencies and pledged full support and involvement of the commission.

"Several skits are flying around with an untrue portrayal of the EFCC and its officers. With this collaboration we hope that will be checked. We believe we have the right partner with you as films and videos are meant to promote good moral standards." he added.

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

