Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

The upcoming drama series is a spin off of the political thriller series, Sons of the Caliphate.

Earlier in the year, the streaming platform revealed the new title as one of the seven projects its audience should expect before the end of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s (played by Mofe Duncan) rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, played by Rahama Sadau, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Written by Karachi Atiya, the title promises a lot of intrigue following the official trailer released on Thursday, November 30, which gave a sneak peek into the rattling drama we can expect.

Directed by Dimbo Atiya, the star-studded cast includes Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

Pulse Nigeria

WAR was produced by the Ebony Life Studio led by Mo Abudu as the executive producer.

This release is only one of the two titles we can expect from the filmmaker, as the team is also gearing for the release of Oloture: The Journey, which is expected to make its debut sometime next year.