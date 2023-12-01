ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Faith Oloruntoyin

The holiday season keeps getting hotter, with more upcoming debuts.

Rahama Sadau desires marital bliss and political status in ' WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]
Rahama Sadau desires marital bliss and political status in ' WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]

Recommended articles

The upcoming drama series is a spin off of the political thriller series, Sons of the Caliphate.

Earlier in the year, the streaming platform revealed the new title as one of the seven projects its audience should expect before the end of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s (played by Mofe Duncan) rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, played by Rahama Sadau, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

Written by Karachi Atiya, the title promises a lot of intrigue following the official trailer released on Thursday, November 30, which gave a sneak peek into the rattling drama we can expect.

Directed by Dimbo Atiya, the star-studded cast includes Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

Mofe Duncan and Rahman Sadau lead the cast of 'WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]
Mofe Duncan and Rahman Sadau lead the cast of 'WAR' [Instagram/moabudu] Pulse Nigeria

WAR was produced by the Ebony Life Studio led by Mo Abudu as the executive producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This release is only one of the two titles we can expect from the filmmaker, as the team is also gearing for the release of Oloture: The Journey, which is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

However, viewers can rest easy knowing this suspense filled title WAR will be an holiday series, as Netflix announced December 28 as the set date for its debut.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 exciting Nollywood titles closing the year 2023

7 exciting Nollywood titles closing the year 2023

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'

Nigerian rapper Oladips debunks claims that he faked his death

Nigerian rapper Oladips debunks claims that he faked his death

Tonto Dikeh accuses Mohbad's father of charging money for interviews about son's death

Tonto Dikeh accuses Mohbad's father of charging money for interviews about son's death

Call her ma'am — Shaffy Bello can't stand young people calling her Shaffy

Call her ma'am — Shaffy Bello can't stand young people calling her Shaffy

Cynthia Morgan: Afrobeats' enigmatic Dancehall Queen

Cynthia Morgan: Afrobeats' enigmatic Dancehall Queen

Comedian AY Makun and wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Comedian AY Makun and wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

'Get some rest king' - Davido shows support to Rema over health concerns

'Get some rest king' - Davido shows support to Rema over health concerns

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uche Jombo unveils the cast for her upcoming title 'A Better Man' [Instagram/uchejombo]

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Omowunmi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Love becomes chaotic in Mercy Aigbe's star-packed 'Ada Omo Daddy' trailer