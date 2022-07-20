RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in early 2023

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix has announced plans to launch its cheaper, ad-supported plan in the first quarter of 2023.

Prime Video, Netflix, and Spotify are three popular subscription services.
Prime Video, Netflix, and Spotify are three popular subscription services.

In a Q2 letter to its shareholders, the company revealed that the plan will test in a handful of its markets where "advertising spend is significant."

Recommended articles

“We’ll likely start in a handful of markets where advertising spend is significant,” the letter shared per Variety. “Like most of our new initiatives, our intention is to roll it out, listen and learn, and iterate quickly to improve the offering. So, our advertising business in a few years will likely look quite different than what it looks like on day one.”

News of the soon-to-launch plan was confirmed in April, after Netflix confirmed a staggering loss of 200,000 subscribers and attempts to crackdown on password sharing. While a pricing is yet to be confirmed for the newly launched plan, the service says it will offer cheaper subscription. It is unlikely that its Nigerian market will be explored in the early ad-supported launch.

The news also follows reports that Netflix signed an exclusive deal with Microsoft to serve as its advertising partner. "Microsoft is investing heavily to expand their multibillion [dollar] advertising business into premium television video, and we are thrilled to be working with such a strong global partner," the letter revealed. "We’re excited by the opportunity given the combination of our very engaged audience and high-quality content, which we think will attract premium CPMs [cost per thousand impressions] from brand advertisers.”

According to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, Netflix is currently in talks with some of its content providers on rights issues ahead of the ad-supported launch.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

Bridgerton: season 3 begins filming, new cast members unveiled

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in early 2023

Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in early 2023

Johnny Drille teases unreleased song

Johnny Drille teases unreleased song

'Stop lying to women' - Halima Abubakar slams closet g*y men

'Stop lying to women' - Halima Abubakar slams closet g*y men

Shania Twain's ‘Not Just a Girl’ documentary trailer debuts

Shania Twain's ‘Not Just a Girl’ documentary trailer debuts

Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'

Magixx drops new single 'Shaye'

TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

Richard J releases self titled debut EP, holds listening party in Lagos

Richard J releases self titled debut EP, holds listening party in Lagos

What listeners should expect from Gyakie's upcoming 'My Diary EP' [Pulse Album Preview]

What listeners should expect from Gyakie's upcoming 'My Diary EP' [Pulse Album Preview]

Trending

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx in 'Day Shift' [Comic Book Movie]

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

Ada Ameh dies at 48 [Instagram]