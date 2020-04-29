Netflix has announced the renewal of its first African original series, 'Queen Sono' for a second season.

The upcoming crime drama to be created Kagiso Lediga will bring back lead act Pearl Thusi in more exciting revenge-driven missions across Africa. Production is billed to begin later this year.

'Queen Sono''s debut season premiered on the streaming platform on February 28, 2020, to rave reviews. The six-part series follows the story of its larger than life titular character, Queen Sono as she embarks on high-risk missions.