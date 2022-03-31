Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

In the lead role as the young Charlotte is ‘Line of Duty’ star India Amarteifio while Corey Mylchreest will star as King George whose older version is portrayed by James Fleet in ‘Bridgerton’.

According to Variety, the prequel will follow the story of young Charlotte betrothed to the King of England, a mysterious young royal she has never met.

Once she arrives in London, she realises she isn't exactly what the royals were expecting. Nonetheless, she will learn how to navigate the palace, taking the first steps to become a beloved queen.

The recently released second season had set up the story of the forthcoming prequel with a scene where King George (Fleet) breaks into the ball room demanding Queen Charlotte’s attention.