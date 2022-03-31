RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The prequel will be based on the Queen Charlotte character played By Golda Rosheuvel.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ [NBC]
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ [NBC]

Netflix has unveiled the cast for its ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’ set to be produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland Media.

Recommended articles

In the lead role as the young Charlotte is ‘Line of Duty’ star India Amarteifio while Corey Mylchreest will star as King George whose older version is portrayed by James Fleet in ‘Bridgerton’.

According to Variety, the prequel will follow the story of young Charlotte betrothed to the King of England, a mysterious young royal she has never met.

Once she arrives in London, she realises she isn't exactly what the royals were expecting. Nonetheless, she will learn how to navigate the palace, taking the first steps to become a beloved queen.

The recently released second season had set up the story of the forthcoming prequel with a scene where King George (Fleet) breaks into the ball room demanding Queen Charlotte’s attention.

Golda Rosheuvel will reportedly reprise her role as Charlotte in the prequel alongside other original cast including Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as the dowager Viscountess Bridgerton .

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

A ‘Spy Kids’ reboot is in production at Netflix by original’s director

A ‘Spy Kids’ reboot is in production at Netflix by original’s director

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

Annie Idibia: Timeline of drama in movie star's marriage/family

Annie Idibia: Timeline of drama in movie star's marriage/family

Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music

Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music

'Naija carry last' – Shatta Wale mocks Nigerians for not making it to the World Cup

'Naija carry last' – Shatta Wale mocks Nigerians for not making it to the World Cup

Turntable Charts begins addition of Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify Data

Turntable Charts begins addition of Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify Data

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

'Sometimes some family members are your worst enemy' - 2Face Idibia reacts to wife's brother's allegation

'Sometimes some family members are your worst enemy' - 2Face Idibia reacts to wife's brother's allegation

Trending

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Moses Ebere [Facebook]

Oscars 2022: Will Smith, 'Dune' + full list of 94th Academy award winners

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Reckless short film