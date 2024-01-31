ADVERTISEMENT
Nancy Isime's short film 'A Fresh Start' addresses the challenges of single mothers

Temi Iwalaiye

Viva detergent, in its powerful short film on YouTube starring Nancy Isime illuminates the incredible resilience of single mothers and the importance of community support.

A fresh start
A fresh start

It takes two to create a life, yet the burden of that life often falls heavily on one pair of shoulders.

Through Nancy Isime's portrayal of a struggling mother, the film weaves a powerful narrative around second chances and clean slates. The impactful message culminates in a poignant scene where Nancy faints and her family rushes to her side, visually demonstrating the truth: no one should have to carry the weight of life alone.

"It takes a village to raise a child," the old saying goes. This truth resonates beautifully in the story of a single mother who eventually stepped in to offer relief and support.

Meanwhile, in real life, Viva offered a mother, Blessing Chukwuma, not just financial support to raise her child and grow her business but also a symbol of hope and community.

At the virtual screening, a Viva representative emphasized the brand's commitment to supporting community heroes, the brand is going beyond cleaning clothes to providing clean slates and fresh starts through cash prizes.

The message is clear: African society needs to move beyond judgement and blame. Instead, let's offer a hand to those who stumble, creating a village where single mothers and all struggling individuals can find the support they need to rise, rebuild, and shine.

Viva's short film is a powerful call to action, a reminder that with compassion, opportunity, and a touch of community magic, we can all help write a brighter future for those who need it most.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

