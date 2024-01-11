ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards

Faith Oloruntoyin

Abudu shared images and videos from the event held in Los Angeles, California on Instagram.

Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards [Instagram/moabudu]
Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards [Instagram/moabudu]

Recommended articles

Abudu shared images and videos from the event held in Los Angeles, California on Instagram. The Governors Awards is an annual event that celebrates awardees conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors for various outstanding performances.

It precedes the Oscar Awards ceremony in March 2024, which will honour the best films for the year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abudu expressed that such gatherings pave the way for Nollywood into the international space. In her words, "It's in these rooms that connections are forged, ideas spark, and collaborations bloom, crucial for the growth of our creative economy on our continent."

Her psychological films titled Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life which launched her directorial debut were announced in November 2023 as eligible picks for the Oscars Live Action Short Film Category.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

While, Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both short films had a brief cinematic release at the Ebony Life Cinemas in October 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez unveils mesmerising music video for hit single 'Nyem Ego'

Blaqbonez unveils mesmerising music video for hit single 'Nyem Ego'

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards

Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards

Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'

Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'

I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me - Mohbad's father cries

I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me - Mohbad's father cries

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu accuses the singer of threatening her life

I hate jungle justice now, but 'Issakaba' made me love it as a child

I hate jungle justice now, but 'Issakaba' made me love it as a child

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

Tobi Bakre celebrates 7 Nollywood recognitions received in the last 3 years

Tobi Bakre celebrates 7 Nollywood recognitions received in the last 3 years

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

1971 film about Nigerian immigrant in '60s U.S 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

1971 film about a Nigerian immigrant in '60s US 'Bushman' returns to cinemas

Showmax announces revamped app, new content slate, new plan coming February

Showmax announces new app, new Nollywood slate, new bundle coming February

Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year