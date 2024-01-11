Mo Abudu dazzles at this year's Oscars' Governors Awards

Abudu shared images and videos from the event held in Los Angeles, California on Instagram. The Governors Awards is an annual event that celebrates awardees conferred by the Academy's Board of Governors for various outstanding performances.

It precedes the Oscar Awards ceremony in March 2024, which will honour the best films for the year 2023.

Abudu expressed that such gatherings pave the way for Nollywood into the international space. In her words, "It's in these rooms that connections are forged, ideas spark, and collaborations bloom, crucial for the growth of our creative economy on our continent."

Her psychological films titled Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life which launched her directorial debut were announced in November 2023 as eligible picks for the Oscars Live Action Short Film Category.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

While, Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

