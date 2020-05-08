Filmone has released a new teaser for its upcoming 'KambIli: the whole 30 yards' ahead of its yet to be confirmed new release date.

The latest teaser stars the romcom's supporting acts, JideKene Achufusi and Sharon Ooja who play the characters Chidi and Linda.

Written by Isioma Ogbaji and directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie follows the story of a irresponsible spendthrift who embarks on a plan to convince her boyfriend that she could be his dream woman. It stars Nancy Isime as lead act, Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

'KambIli: the whole 30 yards' is Filmone's first feature film sponsored by South Africa's Empire Entertainment and China's Huahua Media's $1 million collaboration.

Watch the teaser:

Originally billed for a June 12 theatrical release, the movie was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new release date is yet to be announced.