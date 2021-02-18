Oscar award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong'O has confirmed that her 2019 bestselling children's book 'Sulwe' will be made into an animated musical.

Nyong'O shared the exciting news via a Twitter post shared on Thursday, February 18. "Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I’m so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix".

Written by the actress and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the book tells a profound story of a five-year-old who struggles with her self-esteem due to the colour of her skin.

It follows the story of Sulwe (meaning star), a child born with skin darker than anyone she knows. Her greatest desire is to become light skinned till she encounters a shooting star and embarks on a magical journey. The book was released on October 15, 2019.