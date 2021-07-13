RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Linda Osifo explains why women appear more successful in Nollywood

The actress explained that actresses make more money from ambassadorial deals.

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has weighed in on why actresses appear to be more successful than their male counterparts in Nollywood.

Osifo, in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin' Minds cited ambassadorial deals and the opportunities present that allows women represent a variety of brands compared to the men.

“As a woman compared to a man I have more options to get more jobs than a man. I can advertise hair, wigs, shoes and a wide range of clothes from brands which most men cannot. The ratio of men to women is 1:3 which makes the market wider for us," Osifo said.

“I’ve become a brand ambassador to skincare brands and that’s an industry that men don’t dominate and conquer so this is how women are more successful. Women have more opportunities to make money.”

Osifo's argument comes amid conversations that actresses turn to disreputable means to afford their flamboyant lifestyle as working in the industry is not as lucrative. Actresses like Toyin Abraham, have tried to dispel the notion.

Recall that in February, Abraham shared an Instagram post revealing that some actresses charge up to five million Naira to feature in films.

