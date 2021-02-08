Nollywood actress, producer Toyin Abraham has reacted to Ruggedman's recent tweet questioning why actresses make more money than their male counterparts in Nollywood.

Abraham took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 8 with a valid explanation as to the seeming financial gap between actors and actresses in the industry.

According to her, while they all make money from Nollywood, some actresses might be prone to show off their wealth. She further revealed that she knows actresses who charge up to five million naira to feature in Nollywood films.

"It is important that I put this out there that many women make money and make good money legitimately. I know actresses who charge 2 million, 3 million and 5 million in this Nollywood. I get paid in millions of naira for gigs", Abraham wrote.

"I know a lot of men in Nollywood who are doing extra ordinarily well and paid in millions. The fact that most of these men choose not to make noise on social media do not in any way mean that they are second class citizens in this industry.

"We need to stop attributing every woman’s success to her sexual prowess with men, women deserve the success they have as much as men without attributing it to their sexuality. Nollywood women like Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Kehinde Bankole, Inidima Okojie , Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, are getting paid in millions".

Ruggedman's February 5, 2021 tweet has sparked quite the controversy, leaving room for mixed reactions. The rapper tweeted: "My male actors in nollywood whats going on? Its just the females that are buying cars and building houses left and right. I wanted to come into nollywood but at this rate, I am not coming again".

The tweet resurrected the decade-long argument that Nollywood is more profitable to actresses than their male counterparts.