Mildred Okwo's anticipated crime thriller, 'La Femme Anjola' has been confirmed for a March 19, 2021 release.

According to a press release announcing its release, the film distributed by Silverbird distribution, will also debut on a paid streaming platform. The new platform designed specifically for the film will allow for the exploration of "distribution and exhibition opportunities outside of the mainstream avenues currently existing", the press statement reads.

"The film will be distributed by, Silverbird Distribution, the company, which distributed their earlier releases The Meeting and Surulere.

In response to the prevalent realities of the film industry, La Femme Anjola will also release digitally for the rest of the world on a paid platform using assets specifically created for this."

'La Femme Anjola' starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey in lead roles, follows the story of a young stockbroker whose life takes a drastic turn when he falls in love with a married singer.

The crime thriller also stars Ego Boyo, Femi Jacobs, Paul Papel, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Big Brother Naija star, Bassey Ekpeyong, Chris Iheuwa, Browny Igboegwu, Shawn Faqua and Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina.