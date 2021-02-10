The Audrey Silva company is all set to finally premiere 'La Femme Anjola', one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and now 2021.

The Neo noir starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey follows the story of a young stockbroker whose nearly perfect life turns upside down after he falls in love with a married woman.

Ahead of the March 2021 release of 'La Femme Anjola', Pulse lists five exciting highlights about the film.

1. Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey play love interests

In case you are wondering, Bassey and Dominic make a fine onscreen couple in 'La Femme Anjola' but it doesn't end there. The film will reportedly show some deliciously steamy scenes with the actors 'doing what lovers do!'

Nonso Bassey and Rita Dominic play love interests in 'La Femme Anjola' [Instagram/ @nonsobassey]

2. Its SA scenes were shot during the Xenophobic attacks in the country

Principal photography for 'La Femme Anjola' lasted for about 30 days. After 22 days in Lagos, the cast and crew took a trip to Cape Town to continue filming.

Interestingly, this was at the peak of the 2019 Xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Mildred Okwo, however, shared that their location was safe and away from the chaos.

3. Its story is written by Tunde Babalola, the same writer credited for 'The Meeting'

Remember Rita Dominic's crazy character in Okwo's 2012 romantic comedy 'The Meeting'? if you enjoyed the romcom, then you just might fall in love with 'La Femme Anjola' as both films share not just a director in common, it also shares a screenwriter.

Tunde Babalola is also credited for Kunle Afolayan's Netflix film 'Citation' and 'October 1'.

4. Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina has starred in Netflix sci-fi series 'Sense8'

Prior to 'La Femme Anjola', Mumbi Maina had starred in Hollywood sci-fi TV series 'Sense8' where she played the character Zakia. In the anticipated film, she makes one end of the love triangle.

Maina also stars in 2019 Kenyan thriller '40 Sticks' currently streaming on Netflix.

5. It is Nonso Bassey's second lead role in a feature film

Nonso Bassey stars as Dejare Johnson in 'La Femme Anjola' [Instagram/@nonsobassey]

Lead roles don't come a dime a dozen in Nollywood especially for newbies. However, the The Voice Nigeria alumnus has landed two lead roles in his budding career.

Bassey's debut first role was in 'Wurukum Roundabout' before landing the lead role in 'La Femme Anjola' as Dejare Johnson. He also landed a lead role in the Netflix Nigerian original that was reportedly cancelled.

A worthy mention is that the film is co-produced by veteran Nollywood star Rita Dominic. The actress also plays lead in the upcoming film.