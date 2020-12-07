Ace filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has confirmed the commencement of the preproduction stage of his forthcoming film.

According to Afolayan, the new production will star internet sensation, Oreofe Lawal, whose 'mommy be calming down' video went viral months ago.

The 'Citation' director also unveiled other cast members including Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Niyola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Agu, Olusegun Akinremi, Joke Muyiwa, Omotunde Adebowale, Kunle Idowu, Frank Donga and ex-big brother housemate; Thin Tall Tony.

Afolayan's new film announcement comes in the wake of his acclaimed Netflix film, 'Citation' starring Temi Otedola. The movie recently premiered in November to impressive reviews.