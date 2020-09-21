Kunle Afolayan's highly anticipated film, 'Citation' finally has a release date following Covid-19 influenced delays.

Originally billed for an August 2020 theatrical release, 'Citation' will now reportedly make a straight to VOD release.

According to a Twitter announcement, the upcoming film will make its Netflix debut on November 6.

'Citation' follows the story of Moremi, a young postgraduate student who experiences sexual harassment from a lecturer. It stars Temi Otedola in her breakout role as Moremi alongside Jimmy Jean Louis, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo.