Kingdom Achievers awards full nomination list 2023
#FeatureByKAA
The nomination list for the Kingdom Achievers Award 2023 has been announced, and it is full of names that have made significant contributions to the Gospel industry both locally and internationally.
See the full list below.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Desire - Limoblaze
Wonder - MercyChinwo
B’Ola(Honor) - Sunmisola Agbebi
Aanu - CDO
Jesus Reigns - Onos Ariyo
DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Victor Thompson
Mercy Chinwo
Moses Bliss
Neon Adejo
Limoblaze
VIEWERS CHOICE
Victor Thompson
Neon Adejo
Greatman Takit
Sunmisola Agbebi
Prinx Emmanuel
Okopi Peterson
DJ Horphuray
Ebuka Songs
RISING STARS
Paul Tomison
Grace Idowu
Nina Shezz
Eva Praise
Moses Onoja
Progress
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Phil Thompson
Dr Tim Godfrey
Todd Dulaney
Travis Greene
Limoblaze
TRAILBLAZER AWARD (NON-VOTING)
Dj Gosporella
Tola Omoniyi
Marvel Umoh
Perry Martins
SPECIAL RECOGNITION (NON-VOTING)
Edwards Sunday
Wale Adenuga
Buchi
Asu Ekiye
Tope Alabi
Chioma Jesus
Sammie Okposo
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Horphuray
DJ DMO
DJ Ernesty
DJ Penny
BEST FUJI SINGER
Elijah Daniel
Tosin Bee
Testimony Jaga
Bidemi Olaoba
AFRICAN MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Mike Abdul
Gaise baba
Mr & Mrs Revelation
Testimony Jaga
Laolu Gbenjo
Solomon Lange
BEST SPOKENWORDS ACT OF THE YEAR
Lyrical Hi
Dera Speaks
Ibquake
Bespokewords
SOUL & ALTERNATIVE ARTISTE
Izzesmith
Angeloh
Timi Dakolo
Johnny drill
GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR
Gospel hotspot
Gmusic
Praiseworld
Kingdomboiz
Exclusive Gospel
MUSIC CONCERT OF THE YEAR
Experience
Lagos
Rockfest
Beejaysax Live in concert
Love & Light (streetchurch)
CDO xpression
Aramanda
COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
Forever
Kenny blaq
Akpororo
Josh2funny
CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Olayiwola Woli Agba
Mide Oladimeji
Son of the Prophet
Tito the writer
Agnes Bada
MUSIC EXECUTIVE
Tunde praise
Dr Foy
Evidence
Eezee tee
BENSON IDAHOSA HONORS
The Benson Idahosa Honors (Honouring Pastor empowering creatives in Nigeria)
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Efe Mac
Hills play
Hollydrill
Sam Duke
David Ejila
HALL OF FAME
Panam Percy Paul
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sunday in Lagos - Limoblaze
To Yahweh’s Delight - Guc
New Dimension - Onos Ariyo
More than music - Moses bliss
Heaven has come -Ty Bello
BEST GOSPEL RAP ARTISTE
Oba Reengy
Protek
Baronjay
AFRO GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Commando - Greatman takit x Ko’rale Nazarene - Anendlessocean
Morning devotion - Street Church x Greatman takit x Nina Shizz Jireh(Myprovider) - Limoblaze x Lacrae x Happymusic
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Ife
Anendlessocean
Festize
Rehmah
AFRO GOSPEL ARTISTE
Limoblaze
Greatman takit
Prinx Emmanuel
Nina Shezz
Marizu
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - MALE
Moses bliss
Gaise Baba
Guc
Prospa Ochimana
Limoblaze
Prinx Emmanuel
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - FEMALE
Mercy Chinwo Ada Ehi
Victoria Orenze (I get backing)
Ty Bello
Judikay
BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW
121Selah
Spirit Of Prophecy
Xtreme crew
SONG OF THE EAR
This Year - Victor Thompson
I get backing - Victoria Orenze
Daddy wey Dey pamper - Moses Bliss
I will Pray - Ebuka
Jireh - Limoblaze ft Lecrae & HappiMusic
Eze Ebube - Neon Adejo
BEST COLLABORATION
Tobechukwu - Nathaniel Bassey ft Mercy Chinwo
Out of My Belly - Prospa Ochimana ft Theophilus Sunday & Moses Akoh
Commando - Greatman takit & Ko’rale WTMG - Elijah Daniel ft Mike Abdul x Testimony Jaga
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Noble Gee
Precious
Folabi Nuel
PITA
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Sunmisola Agbebi
Naomi Classik
IBK
Magpsalms
Rejoice Ewenema
PRAISE LEADER - MALE
Tosin Bee
Elijah Daniel
Bidemi Olaoba
Dare Justified
Mr and Mrs Revelations
EmmaohmyGod
PRAISE LEADER - FEMALE
Enkay
Adeyinka Alaseyori
Prudence
Psalmos
Bukola Bekes
Mr and Mrs Revelation
NEW SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR (ARTIST THAT HAD HIT THIS YEAR)
Ebuka Songs
Victor Thompson
Neon Adejo
Sunmisola Agbebi
Greatman takit
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
Neon Adejo - Breathe Upon Me Greatman Takit - Look what you’ve done already
Mercy Chinwo - My Confidence
PD Wallson - Heart Fixer
In conclusion, the Kingdom Achievers Award nomination list 2023 is a testament to the remarkable achievements of the nominees. These individuals have set the bar high in their respective fields, and the award ceremony is an excellent opportunity to recognise their contributions.
The Kingdom Achievers Award night will take place on the 20 December 2023 at the Muson Centre, Lagos. Don't miss it!
#FeaturByKAA
