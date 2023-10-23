Kingdom Achievers awards full nomination list 2023

The nomination list for the Kingdom Achievers Award 2023 has been announced, and it is full of names that have made significant contributions to the Gospel industry both locally and internationally.

See the full list below.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Desire - Limoblaze

Wonder - MercyChinwo

B’Ola(Honor) - Sunmisola Agbebi

Aanu - CDO

Jesus Reigns - Onos Ariyo

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Victor Thompson

Mercy Chinwo

Moses Bliss

Neon Adejo

Limoblaze

VIEWERS CHOICE

Victor Thompson

Neon Adejo

Greatman Takit

Sunmisola Agbebi

Prinx Emmanuel

Okopi Peterson

DJ Horphuray

Ebuka Songs

RISING STARS

Paul Tomison

Grace Idowu

Nina Shezz

Eva Praise

Moses Onoja

Progress

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Phil Thompson

Dr Tim Godfrey

Todd Dulaney

Travis Greene

Limoblaze

TRAILBLAZER AWARD (NON-VOTING)

Dj Gosporella

Tola Omoniyi

Marvel Umoh

Perry Martins

SPECIAL RECOGNITION (NON-VOTING)

Edwards Sunday

Wale Adenuga

Buchi

Asu Ekiye

Tope Alabi

Chioma Jesus

Sammie Okposo

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Horphuray

DJ DMO

DJ Ernesty

DJ Penny

BEST FUJI SINGER

Elijah Daniel

Tosin Bee

Testimony Jaga

Bidemi Olaoba

AFRICAN MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Mike Abdul

Gaise baba

Mr & Mrs Revelation

Testimony Jaga

Laolu Gbenjo

Solomon Lange

BEST SPOKENWORDS ACT OF THE YEAR

Lyrical Hi

Dera Speaks

Ibquake

Bespokewords

SOUL & ALTERNATIVE ARTISTE

Izzesmith

Angeloh

Timi Dakolo

Johnny drill

GOSPEL BLOG OF THE YEAR

Gospel hotspot

Gmusic

Praiseworld

Kingdomboiz

Exclusive Gospel

MUSIC CONCERT OF THE YEAR

Experience

Lagos

Rockfest

Beejaysax Live in concert

Love & Light (streetchurch)

CDO xpression

Aramanda

COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR

Forever

Kenny blaq

Akpororo

Josh2funny

CHRISTIAN CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Olayiwola Woli Agba

Mide Oladimeji

Son of the Prophet

Tito the writer

Agnes Bada

MUSIC EXECUTIVE

Tunde praise

Dr Foy

Evidence

Eezee tee

BENSON IDAHOSA HONORS

The Benson Idahosa Honors (Honouring Pastor empowering creatives in Nigeria)

Pulse Nigeria

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Efe Mac

Hills play

Hollydrill

Sam Duke

David Ejila

HALL OF FAME

Panam Percy Paul

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sunday in Lagos - Limoblaze

To Yahweh’s Delight - Guc

New Dimension - Onos Ariyo

More than music - Moses bliss

Heaven has come -Ty Bello

BEST GOSPEL RAP ARTISTE

Oba Reengy

Protek

Baronjay

AFRO GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Commando - Greatman takit x Ko’rale Nazarene - Anendlessocean

Morning devotion - Street Church x Greatman takit x Nina Shizz Jireh(Myprovider) - Limoblaze x Lacrae x Happymusic

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Ife

Anendlessocean

Festize

Rehmah

AFRO GOSPEL ARTISTE

Limoblaze

Greatman takit

Prinx Emmanuel

Nina Shezz

Marizu

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - MALE

Moses bliss

Gaise Baba

Guc

Prospa Ochimana

Limoblaze

Prinx Emmanuel

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - FEMALE

Mercy Chinwo Ada Ehi

Victoria Orenze (I get backing)

Ty Bello

Judikay

BEST CONTEMPORARY CREW

121Selah

Spirit Of Prophecy

Xtreme crew

SONG OF THE EAR

This Year - Victor Thompson

I get backing - Victoria Orenze

Daddy wey Dey pamper - Moses Bliss

I will Pray - Ebuka

Jireh - Limoblaze ft Lecrae & HappiMusic

Eze Ebube - Neon Adejo

BEST COLLABORATION

Tobechukwu - Nathaniel Bassey ft Mercy Chinwo

Out of My Belly - Prospa Ochimana ft Theophilus Sunday & Moses Akoh

Commando - Greatman takit & Ko’rale WTMG - Elijah Daniel ft Mike Abdul x Testimony Jaga

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Noble Gee

Precious

Folabi Nuel

PITA

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Sunmisola Agbebi

Naomi Classik

IBK

Magpsalms

Rejoice Ewenema

PRAISE LEADER - MALE

Tosin Bee

Elijah Daniel

Bidemi Olaoba

Dare Justified

Mr and Mrs Revelations

EmmaohmyGod

PRAISE LEADER - FEMALE

Enkay

Adeyinka Alaseyori

Prudence

Psalmos

Bukola Bekes

Mr and Mrs Revelation

NEW SPOTLIGHT ARTIST OF THE YEAR (ARTIST THAT HAD HIT THIS YEAR)

Ebuka Songs

Victor Thompson

Neon Adejo

Sunmisola Agbebi

Greatman takit

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

Neon Adejo - Breathe Upon Me Greatman Takit - Look what you’ve done already

Mercy Chinwo - My Confidence

PD Wallson - Heart Fixer

In conclusion, the Kingdom Achievers Award nomination list 2023 is a testament to the remarkable achievements of the nominees. These individuals have set the bar high in their respective fields, and the award ceremony is an excellent opportunity to recognise their contributions.

The Kingdom Achievers Award night will take place on the 20 December 2023 at the Muson Centre, Lagos. Don't miss it!

