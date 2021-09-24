RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kenya bans gay film 'I Am Samuel' for demeaning Christianity

The 2020 documentary film is directed by Peter Murimi.

Samuel and Alex in Peter Murime's 'I Am Samuel' [The Guardian]

Kenya has outlawed homosexual documentary film 'I Am Samuel', tagging it 'demeaning of Christianity and an 'affront to culture and identity'.

According to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the documentary directed by Peter Murime, sought to spread conflict with the constitution, culture values, and conventions of the Kenyan people.

In a press statement, KFCB boss Christopher Wamba declared the film blasphemous. “Worse still, the production is demeaning of Christianity as two gay men in the film purport to conduct a religious marriage invoking the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” Wamba said.

Shot verite style over five years, 'I Am Samuel' follows the intimate relationship between Samuel and his partner, Alex. To ensure that their bond is remains unbroken, Samuel must balance his duty to family and his love for Alex in a country that criminalizes same sex relationship.

The new ban will officially make it impossible for the film to be screened in Kenyan cinemas, a move director Murime revealed he had anticipated.

Till date, same sex relationships continue to be criminalized in most parts of Africa punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Gay people are also at risk of homophobic attacks that could cost them their lives.

