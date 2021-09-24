Kenya bans gay film 'I Am Samuel' for demeaning Christianity

According to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the documentary directed by Peter Murime, sought to spread conflict with the constitution, culture values, and conventions of the Kenyan people.

In a press statement, KFCB boss Christopher Wamba declared the film blasphemous. “Worse still, the production is demeaning of Christianity as two gay men in the film purport to conduct a religious marriage invoking the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” Wamba said.

Shot verite style over five years, 'I Am Samuel' follows the intimate relationship between Samuel and his partner, Alex. To ensure that their bond is remains unbroken, Samuel must balance his duty to family and his love for Alex in a country that criminalizes same sex relationship.

The new ban will officially make it impossible for the film to be screened in Kenyan cinemas, a move director Murime revealed he had anticipated.