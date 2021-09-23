RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Iyabo Ojo, Macaroni, Zicsaloma to star in new comedy series 'Okirika'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy series will premiere exclusively on StarTimes.

Viki Liu, Alex Jian, Iyabo Ojo, Muka Ray at 'Okirika' unveiling
Filmmaker Muka Ray is set to debut an original comedy series based on the rowdy yet dramatic, sometimes hilarious market for used wears.

'Okirika' powered by StarTimes will star an ensemble cast some of which include Iyabo Ojo, Mr Macaroni, Zicsaloma, Muka Ray, Jide Kosoko, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Toyin Abraham, Toro Aramide, Yvonne Jegede, Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile and Kitan Bukola.

The comic story is also billed to infuse strong moral lessons. Confirming the new project at a press conference, Viki Liu, Content Director, StarTimes Nigeria said: “With Okirika series, StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfying the growing demands of viewers for local content.

I was attracted to the Okirika story the first time I read the pitch. People have every reason why they buy luxurious stuff but might have all kinds of reasons why they choose to buy Okirika. The story about Okirika is very interesting and it’s what everyone should look out for.”

" Even though we are going to be entertaining you, taking out the stress, making you laugh and catching fun, Okirika will also be educative,” actress Iyabo Ojo added.

'Okirika' will also star Real Warri Pikin, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo, Korede Bello, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, Pricillia Ojo and many more.

