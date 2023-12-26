Kenneth Gyang's 'This is Lagos' drops out of December cinematic run

Director, Kenneth Gyang made the announcement on Twitter. He said, "In the spirit of the season, we wanted to entertain film lovers with our new action comedy, THIS IS LAGOS, on Christmas Day. We will no longer be able to do so. Please accept our apologies and stay tuned. We will announce a new release date in the coming weeks".

At the time of reporting, Gyang had not offered any information on whether or not the film would be back on track for a cinematic release next year or head for the streaming platforms.

Fans can however, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 anticipate the release of Fire and Water, the original motion picture soundtrack for This Is Lagos by Jesse Jagz, who also makes a special appearance in the movie, which will be available on all streaming platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Lagos tells the story of Stevo, a young man chasing superstardom in a city filled with bad actors, as it explores the hustle and bustle of living in a city like Lagos.

Popularly known for his work on Oloture, Gyang's latest work is produced in collaboration with Tom Rowlands-Rees, a joint effort to turn a short story published by Crispin Oduobuk-Mfon Abasi into a movie.

Led by Gabriel Afolayan who plays the role of Stevo, other cast include Ikechukwu Onunaku, Rahama Sadau, Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, David Jones David, Greg Ojefua, Mike Afolarin, Jibrin Homsuk and Laura Pepple.

Watch the trailer below: