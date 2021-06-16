Kemi Adetiba confirms new film collaboration with Dare Olaitan

The filmmaker recently surprised fans with news of a new project in collaboration with 'Ojukokoro' and 'Knock Out Blessing' director, Dare Olaitan.

The exciting announcement comes weeks after Adetiba announced a new feature, 'Den of Snakes', set to debut in December 2021. It is unclear if Olaitan will be associated with this project or if the filmmakers are co-directing a different project.

Alongside Adetiba's announcement, she hinted that fresh updates on 'King of Boys 2' will be announced sooner than fans expect.