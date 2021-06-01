Kemi Adetiba unveils new film 'Den of Snakes'
The new production has been confirmed for a December 2021 release.
The 'King of Boys' director let the cat out of the bag on her new Kemi Adetiba Visuals project in a tweet shared on June 1, 2021. She tweeted: " 'DEN OF SNAKES' - Christmas 2021 #KAVNotSoSecretAnymoreProject."
Recall Adetiba announced auditions months ago for the secret KAV production and reportedly got quite a number of entries. Although details are currently under wraps, the revered filmmaker hints on it being another blockbuster.
News of the new project comes amid reports of a soon to be announced release date for Adetiba's highly anticipated Netflix project, 'King of Boys 2'. The prequel is set to premiere exclusively on the global streaming platform and is till date one of the most talked about Nollywood projects.
