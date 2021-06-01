Kemi Adetiba unveils new film 'Den of Snakes'

The 'King of Boys' director let the cat out of the bag on her new Kemi Adetiba Visuals project in a tweet shared on June 1, 2021. She tweeted: " 'DEN OF SNAKES' - Christmas 2021 #KAVNotSoSecretAnymoreProject."

Recall Adetiba announced auditions months ago for the secret KAV production and reportedly got quite a number of entries. Although details are currently under wraps, the revered filmmaker hints on it being another blockbuster.