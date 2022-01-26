Kanayo O Kanayo says 'sex for roles' rumours in Nollywood aren't exactly true

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

"When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame," he wrote.

'Sex for roles' has remained one of the most controversial topics in Nollywood for years.

While some of the industry's brains have denied the reports, others have been accused of demanding sex from their colleagues.

In 2021, Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola was accused of the same allegation.

He, however, denied the allegation.

"As a celebrity, you don’t need to reply to everything they say about you, but there are some things that they’ll say and you need to clear it, let me clear this one," he said.