Izu Ojukwu celebrates as 'Amina' tops Netflix trends in 52 countries

The feature film which debuted early this month has risen to the top 10 trend list in 52 countries. Confirming its latest feat, Ojukwu wrote on Instagram: "Made in 2015, now top 10 in 52 countries, no special feat. Special thanks to the entire cast for this global collaboration."

Co-produced by 'Living In Bondage' writer Okey Ogunjiofor, the historical epic based on warrior queen Amina of Zazzau first made headlines in 2017 with the release of its trailer and plans for a theatrical release in the same year.

Nearly four years later, the film resurfaced with Ojukwu confirming that it was set for release but on the global streaming platform.