Stop tagging us on your negative reviews - Isioma Osagie to Nollywood critics

Osaje expressed her thoughts on this category of critics in a tweet shared on June 9, 2021.

"Association of Nollywood critics, stop tagging us on your negative reviews. I know you will tell me your intentions are noble, but don't worry, focus on your audience."

Although the filmmaker did not get to name calling, some Nollywood critics have admitted to tagging filmmakers on both positive and negative reviews of their works.

Osaje's tweet was endorsed by Inkblot co-founder, Naz Onuzo who replied, "Lol. I've been saying it since, it's a very shitty thing to do and I've never heard a defense of it that makes sense."