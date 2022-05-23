The veteran actress reacted to tweets made by 'Chief Daddy' director, Niyi Akinmolayan where he tackled actors and critics demanding for challenging roles in the industry.
Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'
Ireti Doyle is trending among Nollywood Twitter followers over a clapback tweet shared early Monday morning.
According to Akinmolayan, like everything about filmmaking, challenging roles require chunky budgets.
"I want challenging role…I want challenging role….can you train for 3 weeks for free…No!! Can u refuse other jobs for 2 months to be in character without being paid…No. So u see my dear actor…and critics who want challenging roles. challenging roles need challenging money."
The film director ended the thread with: "Ordinary table read, Una no go show…talk less of rehearsals. But u want challenging roles. Influencer actor lol."
Reacting to the tweets, Doyle pointed out that producers like Akinmolayan were guilty of hiring the same influencer actors, prioritizing social media numbers over talent and expertise.
"Perhaps if casting is based on talent and the hunger to succeed as opposed to social media numbers and who is willing to push YOUR film aggressively (at no added cost) producers wouldn't have this particular problem," the actress tweeted.
The conversation has since sparked varying takes, once again bringing up the Nollywood trend of prioritizing the ease of marketing by hiring reality stars, social media influencers over talented actors.
