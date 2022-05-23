Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

According to Akinmolayan, like everything about filmmaking, challenging roles require chunky budgets.

"I want challenging role…I want challenging role….can you train for 3 weeks for free…No!! Can u refuse other jobs for 2 months to be in character without being paid…No. So u see my dear actor…and critics who want challenging roles. challenging roles need challenging money."

The film director ended the thread with: "Ordinary table read, Una no go show…talk less of rehearsals. But u want challenging roles. Influencer actor lol."

Reacting to the tweets, Doyle pointed out that producers like Akinmolayan were guilty of hiring the same influencer actors, prioritizing social media numbers over talent and expertise.

"Perhaps if casting is based on talent and the hunger to succeed as opposed to social media numbers and who is willing to push YOUR film aggressively (at no added cost) producers wouldn't have this particular problem," the actress tweeted.