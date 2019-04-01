The trailer was released on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

‘Lagos: Sex, Lies and Traffic’ features Keira Hewatch, Kelechi Udegbe, and Maryjane Ogu.

The 1:27 minutes long trailer sees Kelechi Udegbe playing a ghetto bred hustler while Keira Hewatch plays the high-handed and ambitious wife of William Benson, a political aspirant.

According to Umoren, “ Lagos: Sex, Lies, and Traffic’ is a series of interconnected stories which weave into one final act; A murder.”

Also featured in the movie, according to Umoren, are William Benson, Duke Elvis, Sunday Afolabi, Kiitan Faroun, and Taiwo Gasper.

Made for Mnet by Imoh Umoren, ‘Lagos: Sex, Lies, and Traffic’ tells the story of a poster boy of Lagos Politics Dejo, who decides to have an affair which threatens to derail his political campaign and his marriage. Discovering his mistress is pregnant, Dejo’s wife, Tolu decides to get rid of her to avoid a scandal.

Umoren is famous for making Indie films after his production, ‘Lemon Green’ got nominated for many awards and went to tons of film festivals.

‘Lagos: Sex, Lies and Traffic’ is the latest effort from Umoren, who had over three nominations at the 2018 AMVCAs for ‘Childen of Mud.’

Umoren has previously worked different TV formats that include ‘MTV Advance Warning,’ ‘Project Fame,’ ‘Don’t Forget The Lyrics,’ and ‘Malta Guinness Street Dance.’