Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

According to STEPS, Nnaebue's documentary film recorded an honourable mention at the just concluded Berlinale festival.

The documentary film which is part of the Generation Africa series documents the ordeals young people face in search of a better life by traveling undocumented. The documentary features images of young people lured into slavery and bondage along the routes in North Africa to Europe.

The documentary was inspired by Nnaebue’s personal journey as a young man from Nigeria embarking on a trip via Benin, Mali and Mauritania to Morocco, with hopes to cross the border to Europe but crossing seemed like a risky endeavour at the time so he had to go back to Nigeria to study filmmaking.

'No U-Turn' (Nigeria / France / South Africa) was nominated together with 17 other films for the Berlinale Documentary Award.