Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary has been recognized at the festival’s panaromal section.

NO UTURN berlin film fest

South African media company STEPS have announced a new feat by filmmaker Ike Nnaebue.

According to STEPS, Nnaebue's documentary film recorded an honourable mention at the just concluded Berlinale festival.

The documentary film which is part of the Generation Africa series documents the ordeals young people face in search of a better life by traveling undocumented. The documentary features images of young people lured into slavery and bondage along the routes in North Africa to Europe.

The documentary was inspired by Nnaebue’s personal journey as a young man from Nigeria embarking on a trip via Benin, Mali and Mauritania to Morocco, with hopes to cross the border to Europe but crossing seemed like a risky endeavour at the time so he had to go back to Nigeria to study filmmaking.

'No U-Turn' (Nigeria / France / South Africa) was nominated together with 17 other films for the Berlinale Documentary Award.

The first of its kind Generation Africa project is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation with the Deutsche Welle Akademie, Robert Bosch Foundation, Bertha Foundation.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu





