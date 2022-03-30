RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I Am Nazzy: Chinonso Arubayi’s debut production to premiere in April

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film will debut in cinemas from April 1, 2022.

Chinonso Arubayi has premiered her debut production, ‘I Am Nazzy’, a film about life, dreams, and hope.

The romantic drama follows Lady, a fast-rising music artiste whose picture-perfect life suddenly goes haywire when she accidentally switches places with a doppelganger. All attempts to prove her identity are futile and she is subjected to a whole new life without the glitz and glamour. Will she lose herself or embark on a journey of self-discovery?

‘I am Nazzy’ ​​is produced by Arubayi’s Film City Studios and Blue Pictures Entertainment and directed by Kayode Peters. It stars Arubayi, Jidekene Achufusi, Jimmy Odukoya, Denrele Edun, IK Ogbonna, Ada Jesus, Jay Rammal and Chioma Nwosu.

Speaking about the movie, Chinonso said I am so grateful and can’t wait for everyone to see “I AM NAZZY , a movie with a message close to my heart, which is “be yourself, everyone else is taken.” It was awesome working with the Director Kayode Peters, the entire cast and crew. This moment will not be a reality without them.

Kayode Peters also stated ‘’It's been a pleasure working on this project with an amazing cast. Especially grateful this story is being told as it touches on so many important issues that everyday people go through that should be spoken about. I hope I AM NAZZY resonates with you and you are able to learn something from this film.’’

The movie recently premiered at EbonyLife Cinemas with an elaborate red carpet event on Sunday 27 March, 2022.

Gracing the beautifully decorated red carpet were actors, media personalities, and influencers such as Bolanle Ninalowo, Stan and Blessing Nze, Elozonam, Denrele Edun, Nons Miraj, Tomi Odunsi, Simi Drey, and more.

