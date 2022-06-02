How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Undoubtedly, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is worth way more than Heard with an estimated $150 million net worth. During his time as lead on the franchise, Depp reportedly earned a salary of over $300 million.

How much is Amber Heard worth?

There appears to be various takes on how much the 36-year-old star is worth.

Fox Business reports that Heard is worth $8 million while Celebrity Net Worth lists her net worth at $2.5 million.

During the much publicised trial, it was revealed that the actress raked in $10 million in gross income between 2013 and 2019.

In the years spotlighted, the actress who joined the industry as a model started off with music video appearances then minor roles.

It was not until 2016 that Heard landed her debut lead role ‘All the Boys Love Mandy Lane’. The slasher film was considered a flop.

Heard’s most successful film till date remains DC’s ‘Aquaman’ where she starred alongside Jason Momoa. The actress is also set to return for the film’s sequel in 2023.

Recall that Heard’s return to Aquaman was brought up during the trial after the actress’s lawyers claimed Warner Bros. considered replacing her over Depp’s defamatory comments.

DC head Walter Hamanda took the witness stand during the trial to deny the claims and confirmed that the studio did consider replacing her but it was over a lack of chemistry between lead star Jason Momoa. Hamanda further detailed that they opted to fix this using movie magic and the film’s score. Heard was reportedly paid $1 million for the first movie and $2 million for the sequel.

Away from ‘Aquaman’, Heard’s notable movie features include Seth Rogen's much-younger love interest in ‘Pineapple Express’, a supporting role in ‘Rum Diary’ where she met Depp and a brief appearance in ‘Zombieland.’

Heard unfortunately owes her ex-husband $10.4 million after Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, to meet Virginia's statutory limit for punitive damage awards.