How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in Anikulapo - Hakeem Effect

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The top SFX artist has shared the long and challenging process of creating a strikingly believable bare-chested Bimbo Ademoye.

Hakeem Effect has opened up on using prosthetics to achieve Bimbo Ademoye’s bare breasts in Anikulapo movie [Instagram]

After days of speculating about the controversial s*x scene in Kunle Afolayan’s latest title Anikulapo, the film’s SFX makeup artist, Hakeem Effect has let the cat out of the bag.

In a post shared on Facebook, Hakeem Effect revealed that the breasts were “prosthetics” that required hours of intense work.

“Took my team and I hours to get this done …..prosthetics boobs @hakeemeffect our slogan is stretching your imagination,” the celebrated artist wrote.

Hakeem Effect [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The film’s nude scene has sparked quite the controversy since its October 1, 2022 release amid impressive reactions from fans.

Bimbo stars in a supporting role as Arolake, the youngest bride of the Alaafin who decides to elope with Saro (Kunle Remi).

Hakeem’s post will be the first time a member of the production is officially opening up about the film’s special effects.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

