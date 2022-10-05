How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in Anikulapo - Hakeem Effect

In a post shared on Facebook, Hakeem Effect revealed that the breasts were “prosthetics” that required hours of intense work.

“Took my team and I hours to get this done …..prosthetics boobs @hakeemeffect our slogan is stretching your imagination,” the celebrated artist wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The film’s nude scene has sparked quite the controversy since its October 1, 2022 release amid impressive reactions from fans.

Bimbo stars in a supporting role as Arolake, the youngest bride of the Alaafin who decides to elope with Saro (Kunle Remi).