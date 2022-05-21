RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

Authors:

Pulse Mix

FeaturedByHMSalone

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...
#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

One of the biggest reality TV shows in Africa, Housemates Salone #HMSalone starts airing from Sierra Leone on AYV Dstv 399, at 9 pm this Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Recommended articles

This 3rd session is going to be special and massive, as the BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” winner @WhiteMoney was flown to Sierra Leone and served as a judge for the auditions.

Top 22 superstars from across the world are being carefully selected through public voters.

Watch Housemates on Dstv in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ghana and across Africa. Tune in and catch all the excitement, drama, twists , turns, defeats, triumphs, great performances and more...

Check this website for updates and more info about the Housemates: https:\\housematessl.com.

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...
#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch... Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy.

Di Game Get Yagba

#HMSL

#HMSalone

@AYVdstv

@AYVSL

@WhiteMoney

@DStvNigeria

@DStvSouthAfrica

@DStvGhana

@DStv

@DStvSierraLeone

@AnthonyNavo

_----_

#FeaturedByHMSalone

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

Watch the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' documentary

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Imoh Umoren debuts teaser for horror series 'The Farm House'

Imoh Umoren debuts teaser for horror series 'The Farm House'

Resuscitating the greatness of the AMVCA: A 5 point agenda [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Resuscitating the greatness of the AMVCA: A 5 point agenda [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Big Brother Naija season 7 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]