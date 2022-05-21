One of the biggest reality TV shows in Africa, Housemates Salone #HMSalone starts airing from Sierra Leone on AYV Dstv 399, at 9 pm this Sunday 22nd May 2022.
#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...
FeaturedByHMSalone
This 3rd session is going to be special and massive, as the BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” winner @WhiteMoney was flown to Sierra Leone and served as a judge for the auditions.
Top 22 superstars from across the world are being carefully selected through public voters.
Watch Housemates on Dstv in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ghana and across Africa. Tune in and catch all the excitement, drama, twists , turns, defeats, triumphs, great performances and more...
Check this website for updates and more info about the Housemates: https:\\housematessl.com.
Enjoy.
Di Game Get Yagba
#HMSL
#HMSalone
@AYVdstv
@AYVSL
@WhiteMoney
@DStvNigeria
@DStvSouthAfrica
@DStvGhana
@DStv
@DStvSierraLeone
@AnthonyNavo
_----_
#FeaturedByHMSalone
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng