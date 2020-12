The official trailer for Filmone's second West African Film Fund (WAFF) project is finally here.

Starring Blossom Chukwujekwu and Elozonam Ogbolu in lead roles, the crime thriller directed by Seyi Babatope, follows the story of two police inspectors who must uncover perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day ends.

The movie also stars Charles Inojie, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Baaj Adebule, Chris Okagbue, Chuks Chyke, Belinda Effah, Olakunle Fawole among others.

Watch the trailer: