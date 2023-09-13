Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Inemesit Udodiong

Creating this visually stunning movie required a specific camera, footage, and unique perspective.

Creating 'Mami Wata' required a specific camera, footage, and unique perspective [Twitter/FieryCJ]
Creating 'Mami Wata' required a specific camera, footage, and unique perspective [Twitter/FieryCJ]

Recommended articles

Wherever it goes, the movie receives critical acclaim for its breathtaking visuals, even winning a special jury prize for its striking cinematography at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Written and directed by Obasi with cinematography by Lílis Soares, this reimagination of West African mythology is exquisitely shot in black and white, with the costuming, hairstyling, and makeup done by Bunmi Demiola Fashina, Adefunke Olowu, and Campbell Precious Arebamen, respectively.

Speaking exclusively with Pulse, the award-winning director revealed some of his secrets for properly lighting black skin on film especially while shooting at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it all starts with having the right perspective before you can pick up the camera.

"It's a specific perspective that needed to change, and that perspective starts with how you see yourself first, and then with that change, you can now figure out how to do that with the camera and with the light," he stated. "It's a constant conversation. It's a constant conversation that you have to keep having with your cinematographer, and we had that conversation all through the entire shoot just to keep infusing those codes from scene to scene. It's a lot of work, but it was something that we felt needed to be done."

Rita Edochie plays Mama Efe in 'Mami Wata' [The Sundance Institute]
Rita Edochie plays Mama Efe in 'Mami Wata' [The Sundance Institute] Pulse Nigeria

Obasi also spoke on the importance of having the right perspective as he referenced what is known as 'The Gaze'.

In his words, "The reason why we see white people—Americans and British—in a certain light is because we've been programmed over the years by cinema to see them that way. We haven't done that for Africans, at least not in the specific way that they have. That's what I had to become conscious of. So, when you watch Mami Wata, everybody looks like gods, and that, for me, is really what it's about. It's interesting you bring up Barry Jenkins and that particular show, Underground Railroad because while he was in production, we were also in production for Mami Wata. The Underground Railroad came out before ours, but when it came out, I had a conversation with my DOP, and this was the same conversation leading up to Mami Wata. Now it is called 'The Gaze' because it's about how you look at dark bodies and dark skin and how you portray them cinematically."

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving on to the technical side, the director shed some light on the particular camera and footage used to create the captivating film.

"With this film, it had to be this particular camera; it had to be an Arri Alexa, and we had to shoot specifically on RAW, which is the footage that allows you to have more bandwidth in terms of what you can do post-production," he stated.

While this approach cost more, Obasi noted that it was worth it saying, "It's more expensive because normally if you are supposed to have two hard drives for your movie, you end up having 10 just to store everything, but what that allowed us to do was that by the time we got to post-production in Paris, the post-production technicians, from the editor to the person doing the colour grading, had so much raw footage to work with. So that at the front end, when they render it, you just have something that looks better than if we had done otherwise, which was an upside."

Mami Wata is currently showing in Nigerian theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Alex's altercation leads to physical threats 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in Love In A Showroom

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in "Love In A Showroom"

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pere tries to get Neo to pick up a new strategy on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'