Here's a recap of 'Skinny Girl In Transit' ahead of its Season 7 debut

The series revolves around the life of Tiwa, played by Abimbola Craig, a single, plus-sized radio personality, as she navigates the complexities of love, body image, and societal expectations. In the last season, viewers were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected twists.

Ndani TV announced earlier this month the release of the long-awaited season seven of SGIT, which has gotten everyone talking.

Written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, and Abdul Tijani Ahmed, who doubles as the producer, the new season will continue from where they left off in the last season, which is the birth of Tiwa and Mide's (Ayoola Ayolola) baby. With a newborn in the mix, the couple must wiggle through the challenges that have now caused a strain in their relationship.

See below a quick recap of all that has happened so far:

Tiwa and Mide's love dynamics

While SGIT initially centred on Tiwa's holistic journey as a plus-size woman, her romantic life eventually emerged as a prominent aspect of the series. Despite a tumultuous initial encounter, Tiwa and Mide swiftly evolved into a commendable power couple. They navigated challenges such as Mide's sister's disapproval, revisiting past relationships, and workplace compromises.

A significant blow to their relationship was the heartbreaking loss of their first pregnancy, impacting both their mental well-being and romantic connection. However, through candid and difficult conversations, they managed to overcome these obstacles. By the conclusion of the last season, they were on the path to parenthood, marking a positive turn in their journey together.

The Macaulay business state

Mide’s radio station took a hit with several investors pulling out, after the death of his father and the abrupt exit of key heads of departments including his sister (Beverly Naya) and her ex Chris.

In a bid to support Mide, who was in desperate need of help, Tiwa made the hard choice of fully leaving ABC Media to take up a more permanent managerial role at the radio station. Mide also took no chances and quickly gave her more equity shares in the company to give some form of security on the board.

Shalewa and Mohammed

Shalewa (Sharon Ooja) began the series as a spoiled, lazy younger sister who made bad decisions with her choice of men. Love eventually came knocking with a work colleague named Mohammed (Timini Egbuson) after a hard choice readjustment in her life choices.

However, the cute couple couldn’t keep sweeping the cultural and religious differences that they had and eventually settled for a separation. Shalewa quickly moved on to a Ghanaian man named Kwame, who took no time in showing the abusive person that he was.

At the end of season six, she broke free from the façade, courageously confronting Kwame and rekindling things with Mohammed.

Wedding Bells and a family

Didi (Bisola Aiyeola) wasn’t excluded from the relationship dramas here and remained Tiwa’s best friend through it all. She eventually met Editi who was a huge fan of her radio show and after a little resistance, they started dating.

The father of two took no chances as alongside his children, he asked Didi for her hand in marriage.

Mama Tiwa and Wosilat’s unending drama

Mama Tiwa (Ngozi Nwosu), Wosilat (Chioma Okoli) and Woli's (Woli Arole) performances were the cracking-up moments of the series. As Mama Tiwa passionately strives to ensure her children's marital settlement, though her antics are genuine they have become very comical, especially with Woli's dramatic intersessions.

Wosilat wasn’t getting things right at the fashion school she had been enrolled in but was able to make Mama Tiwa happy when she helped catch the lady who tried to run away with her business funds.

By the end of the sixth season, Mama Tiwa had begun having online sessions on YouTube after her drama queen performance which Wosilat accidentally recorded.