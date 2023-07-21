Here is your first look at Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Netflix has announced the upcoming debut of an indigenious movie titled Jagun Jagun (The Warrior).

Produced by Femi Adebayo Salami, who also plays the lead, the film tells the story of a blood thirsty warlord who feels theatrened by a young warrior whose only desires are the basics of life; power and the love of a woman.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, it is set to feature actors and actress that cut across the Yoruba and English Nollywood categories with the likes of; Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun, Mr Macaroni, and Bukunmi Oluwasina.

With its trailer promising a rich yoruba cultural story, we observe that no cost was spared in the production of what is said to have been a one month shoot at a southwest location in Nigeria.

Following the success of King of Thieves, also co-produced by Anthill Studios, more streaming platforms and cinema houses have welcomed African cultural stories.

So far, we have had Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla, Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Mo Abudu’s Eleshin Oba, the previously mentioned Orisha and now, Jagun Jagun.

Jagun Jagun is heading straight to the Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

