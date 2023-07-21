ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here is your first look at Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Could this be a win for the course of more portrayal of African cultural stories?

Femi Adebayo's fierce look for Jagun Jagun's first movie poster [Twitter/Niyiakinmolayon]
Femi Adebayo's fierce look for Jagun Jagun's first movie poster [Twitter/Niyiakinmolayon]

Recommended articles

Netflix has announced the upcoming debut of an indigenious movie titled Jagun Jagun (The Warrior).

Produced by Femi Adebayo Salami, who also plays the lead, the film tells the story of a blood thirsty warlord who feels theatrened by a young warrior whose only desires are the basics of life; power and the love of a woman.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, it is set to feature actors and actress that cut across the Yoruba and English Nollywood categories with the likes of; Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun, Mr Macaroni, and Bukunmi Oluwasina.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jagun Jagun is an action movie[Shock ng]
Jagun Jagun is an action movie[Shock ng] Pulse Nigeria

With its trailer promising a rich yoruba cultural story, we observe that no cost was spared in the production of what is said to have been a one month shoot at a southwest location in Nigeria.

Following the success of King of Thieves, also co-produced by Anthill Studios, more streaming platforms and cinema houses have welcomed African cultural stories.

So far, we have had Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla, Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Mo Abudu’s Eleshin Oba, the previously mentioned Orisha and now, Jagun Jagun.

Jagun Jagun is heading straight to the Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Here is your first look at Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Here is your first look at Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Davido donates over ₦200 million to Nigerian orphanages

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Oppenheimer, Barbie face off in Nigerian cinemas, but is there room for Òrìṣà?

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Afrobeats sensation Pawzz returns with exciting double single-pack 'Asampete' & 'Iron Man'

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Kelly Yung unveils his highly anticipated new single titled 'Money Moves'

Kelly Yung unveils his highly anticipated new single titled 'Money Moves'

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Wura' is a Showmax original

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Big Brother Naija will premiere its eighth season on July 23, 2023 [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever