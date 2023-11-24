ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 3 Nollywood recommendations for this weekend

Faith Oloruntoyin

Interesting titles picked out specifically for your delight this weekend.

'Ololade' made its debut on Netflix and has all talking [Instagram/naijaonnetflix]
'Ololade' made its debut on Netflix and has all talking [Instagram/naijaonnetflix]

After a long week's work, everyone definitely deserves a break to unwind and refuel.

So, here are three titles for your delight:

First on the list is Netflix's newly acquired series Ololade, which makes its debut today, November 24, 2023, after several weeks of anticipation.

The writing, led by Lani Aisida, tells the story of two friends, one named Shina (Frank Donga), an unhappy high school teacher, and the other Lateef (Femi Adebayo-Salami), a loud, dishonest, auto-mechanic.

They mysteriously become wealthy after going through various challenges, and now they have a new business, which takes tremendous flight in a short while. But must come face-to-face with the negative consequences that befall them.

Directed by Adeniyi Joseph-Omobulejo, the cast includes Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Liz Da-Silva, Jaiye Kuti, Damilola Oni, Frank Donga, Mr. Macaroni, Oluwatobi Olubiyi, Debby Felix, and Ayanwale Olanrewaju.

If you're interested in some suspense, laughter, and little bits of chaos, then you don't want to miss Ololade on Netflix this weekend.

Watch the trailer below:

Written by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan, Egun takes us into the lives of a particular corporate office that receives an unexpected package containing juju. They instantly receive a call that informs them that all who have seen the contents of the box are bound to die.

Making its debut across cinemas nationwide on November 7, 2023, the feature-length title promises a lot of drama with some really dark mystery to unravel.

Directed by Carmen Ike Okoro, the cast includes Gideon Okeke, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Femi Jacobs, Bolaji Ogunmola, Adedimeji Lateef, Olarotimi Fakunle, Yekini Ibrahim, Vee Iye, Tomike Adeoye, Darasim Nadi, Ejiro Onajaife and Taye Arimoro.

Watch the trailer below:

Last on the list is Okey Bakassi's first theatrical production, which makes its debut today across cinemas nationwide.

With Bakassi playing the lead, Bank Alert is expected to be a comedy-crime feature heading straight to the big screens. Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.



Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

