'Heaven on my mind' lead actor, Ray Emodi is also a singer

Ray Emodi, the lead actor of Ini Edo and Uche Jombo's new movie, 'Heaven on my mind' is a singer.

'Heaven on my mind' lead actor, Ray Emodi is a singer, Pulse Movies can confirm.

The new darling of Nollywood has released a single of his upcoming and yet-to-be-titled album, 'Give her ring.'

The new song, Emodi revealed, is the official soundtrack for Uche Jombo and Ini Edo produced movie, 'Heaven on my mind.'

Emordi features another music act, Shakar El on the song, 'Give her ring.'

Ray Emodi and Mercy Aigbe

 

In 2016, the New York Film Academy trained actor released his debut single titled ‘Night Time’.

The feel good song also featured fast rising act Ouma and was produced by Austin Fig.

Also in his music record is a single, 'The Youth,' which was released in October 2018.

Unknown to many, Emodi, who is also an alumnus of Nottingham Trent University, is the son of the first Igbo female Senator, who represented the Anambra North constituency of Anambra State.

