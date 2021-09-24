Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

According to the show's official social handles, the anticipated new season will hit the screens from September 26, 2021.

The new season tagged 'The Age of Craftsmanship' which returns after an seven-year hiatus will see show alumnus Kunle Remi take on the role of task master. The actor steps in the shoes of legendary hosts Chidi Mokeme and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

News of the show's comeback made headlines early September followed closely by auditions that recorded an impressive turn-out of young Nigerians. Recall that the show went away from the screens after 11 successful seasons.