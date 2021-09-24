RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The season's taskmaster has been unveiled as actor and show alumnus Kunle Remi.

Young Nigerians scramble to register as Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 48 hours

Organizers of adventure reality show 'Gulder Ultimate Search' have unveiled the official release date for new season.

According to the show's official social handles, the anticipated new season will hit the screens from September 26, 2021.

www.instagram.com

The new season tagged 'The Age of Craftsmanship' which returns after an seven-year hiatus will see show alumnus Kunle Remi take on the role of task master. The actor steps in the shoes of legendary hosts Chidi Mokeme and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

News of the show's comeback made headlines early September followed closely by auditions that recorded an impressive turn-out of young Nigerians. Recall that the show went away from the screens after 11 successful seasons.

The winner of the new season will take home a whopping N50 million worth of prizes including N20 million cash, a brand new SUV. Other contestants will win over N20 million in cash prizes.

