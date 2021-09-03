Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) IS Back! Here’s why entertainment fans should be excited…

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc. has officially announced that the show would make its comeback with “The Age of Craftsmanship” as the theme for the 2021 edition.

Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “We are really excited to be bringing back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show. The planning team have put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show, and I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store.”

According to Morgan, registration will kick off on September 1, and close on September 8, 2021. The first screening session starts September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session kicks off on September 16 in Lagos.

Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc said - “The brand is pleased with the direction for the new season, and happy to be sharing this with GUS loyalists over the years at this critical time.”

The TV premiere of ‘Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship’ is set for October 16, 2021, and will run till December 19, when the grand finale will hold.

From the first edition, which premiered in 2004, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and nature, and their search for a hidden treasure that brings to the last person standing, instant fame and fortune.

The prize rose from N3 million from the first edition to N10 million and a brand-new SUV in the last edition. Since it went off air, fans have been calling for its return. And now the show is BACK!

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners - Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8) and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

Remi, who was 22 years old when he won in 2010, starred in the Africa Magic series Tinsel, Forbidden, and several other critically acclaimed Nollywood movies like Sin City and Gold Statue. Dominic Mudabai, the winner of the fourth edition, has also appeared in numerous TV Commercials for several multinational brands.

Who Can Apply?

Organisers say the new season of GUS is open to receiving applications from Nigerians between 21-35 years from September 1, 2021, via its online registration platform www.gulderultimatesearch.ng

How do you do it?

To submit an application, all you have to do is head to the GUS website.

Here, applicants must enter their personal details, upload a photograph and answer a few questions.

When is the deadline?

The application process ends on September 8, 2021.

What happens after application?

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja and Enugu on September 13 and 14, while the selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

Where will the show air?

The show will air on DStv and other local stations across the country.

Who is the anchor?

The host of the new season is yet to be announced but previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu.

What are the prizes to be won?

The Ultimate winner goes home with over 50 million Naira worth of prizes including 20 Million Naira Cash, a brand new SUV, with other mouth-watering gifts; and over 20 Million Naira in cash prizes for the other GUS contestants.