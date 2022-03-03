Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi joins TNC Africa as co-founder

This is the former OAP’s first announcement since quitting her radio job in December 2021 after spending 13 at The Beat FM in a broadcast career that spanned almost 20 years at three organisations.

“My time as a media girl has come to an end and now, I am transitioning behind the microphone to explore more creative and business opportunities. I have listened to hundreds of Nigerians call into my shows for 20 years, and I can use that insight from them, the media, the entertainment industry to develop impactful and enjoyable content. I am excited for this new phase and what we can achieve together at TNC Africa,” Gbemi said.

As co-founder and co-executive producer, Gbemi is expected to lead operations – a role which will see her taking charge of each of TNC Africa’s productions, end to end.

Speaking on her new role, Gbemi shared: "Many of us grew up watching foreign movies, and while there’s nothing wrong with their content, I want to see people from across the world consume our content voraciously. It will be powerful to see the demand for original African stories - stories that mirror our socio-economic situation and can capture our essence as Africans. But we need to stoke that desire with powerful storytelling that passionate creatives like TNC Africa can bring to the table."