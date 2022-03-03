RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi joins TNC Africa as co-founder

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

This will be the former OAP's first announcement since quitting her radio job spanning over a decade.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated on-air personalities and entrepreneurs, has been appointed as co-founder and co-executive producer for one of Africa’s most promising media and entertainment startups - TNC Africa.

This is the former OAP’s first announcement since quitting her radio job in December 2021 after spending 13 at The Beat FM in a broadcast career that spanned almost 20 years at three organisations.

“My time as a media girl has come to an end and now, I am transitioning behind the microphone to explore more creative and business opportunities. I have listened to hundreds of Nigerians call into my shows for 20 years, and I can use that insight from them, the media, the entertainment industry to develop impactful and enjoyable content. I am excited for this new phase and what we can achieve together at TNC Africa,” Gbemi said.

As co-founder and co-executive producer, Gbemi is expected to lead operations – a role which will see her taking charge of each of TNC Africa’s productions, end to end.

Speaking on her new role, Gbemi shared: "Many of us grew up watching foreign movies, and while there’s nothing wrong with their content, I want to see people from across the world consume our content voraciously. It will be powerful to see the demand for original African stories - stories that mirror our socio-economic situation and can capture our essence as Africans. But we need to stoke that desire with powerful storytelling that passionate creatives like TNC Africa can bring to the table."

TNC Africa, a digital-focused TV and film production company committed to taking original African Stories to the world, was launched in January 2021 by Olawale Adetula and Daniel Aideyan. The outfit has created 300 hours of television; developed 4 original stories, amassed over 10 million content views in 1 years; and recognised by Google’s Youtube as a member of the YouTube Black Voices Fund class of 2022.

