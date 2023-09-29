ADVERTISEMENT
A Starry Night Of Glamour And Beats: SHE Must Be Obeyed premiere in Lagos!

SHE Must Be Obeyed' a 5-part mini-series that pulls back the curtain on the intense world of female Afrobeats stars.

L-R - Mike Ezuronye, Patience Ozokwo, Akah Nnani, Adunni Ade, Okon, Waje, Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Veeiye, Lizzy jay, Tobi Williams
L-R - Mike Ezuronye, Akah Nnani, Patience Ozokwo, Okon, Adunni Ade, Funke Akindele, Waje, Veeiye, Nancy Isime, Tobi Williams, Lizzy jay
This electrifying event brought together a constellation of stars and industry icons, transforming the night into a dazzling celebration of music, Nollywood and style.

The night of September 27, 2023, saw the Nigerian entertainment stars converging at Filmhouse IMAX to revel in the world of SHE Must Be Obeyed' a 5-part mini-series that pulls back the curtain on the intense world of female Afrobeats stars. These leading ladies battle it out in a cutthroat industry, revealing the hidden intrigues that keep them at the top of their game.

In attendance were the crème de la crème of the industry, including the radiant Toyin Abraham, the indomitable Mo Abudu, the dynamic Iyabo Ojo, the charismatic Dakore Egbuson-Akande, the incomparable Femi Adebayo, the magnetic JJ Skillz, and the stellar cast of the series, including Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Akah Anani, Veeiye, Waje, Patience Ozokwo, Rachael Okonkwo, and Mike Ezuronye. Each one brought their unique brand of stardom to the event, elevating the night to extraordinary heights.

SHE Must Be Obeyed promises an adrenaline-fueled joyride through the twists and turns of the music industry, exposing the fiercely competitive spirit that propels these remarkable women to stardom. It's a tale of ambition, power plays, and the undeniable allure of the limelight.

The red carpet transformed into a runway of high fashion and bold statements, as the stars showcased their sartorial elegance. Dazzling gowns, suave suits, and avant-garde ensembles ruled the night, leaving an indelible mark on fashionistas and trendsetters everywhere.

This premiere marks a groundbreaking moment in Nigerian television, a glimpse into a realm where music and ambition collide, promising audiences an unforgettable thrilling experience.

All episodes of SHE Must Be Obeyed are now available on Prime Video

Veeiye
Veeiye Pulse Nigeria
Akah Nanni
Akah Nanni Pulse Nigeria
Olumide Oworu
Olumide Oworu Pulse Nigeria
Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo Pulse Nigeria
Okon
Okon Pulse Nigeria
Idia Aisien
Idia Aisien Pulse Nigeria
Mike Ezuronye
Mike Ezuronye Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyPrimeVideoNaija

