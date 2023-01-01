'Flawsome': Ini Dima-Okojie on her character's essence in Showmax original series

The new show revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

Inibokun Iguerehi Dima-Okojie, better known as Ini Dima-Okojie, delivers a great performance as Ramat, an activist against human trafficking and child labour in the series.

Ramat has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life, and a great career, but her reality is something else. Her sex life with her husband, Uduak, is cold, and she is unable to conceive after years of trying.

Ramat and Uduak's only baby is the NGO they created as young lovers fresh out of NYSC. In the years since, she has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the fight against human trafficking and child labor.

In this interview with the award-winning actress, Ini shares her excitement for the role, her views on women's empowerment, her 'Flawsome' co-stars and more:

How did you react to the script?

Honestly, I called Tola {Odunsi} and I just wanted to talk about my character for hours because I'm like, "Tola, you're crazy. This is different.” I like how women are portrayed differently in the show because a lot of shows here are about women who want to get married or are 30 and not married, you know what I mean? But this just shows women in such a different and real way, and I really love that. Tola was like, "Oya Ini calm down, calm down they are rewriting some things." So I just had a lot of notes, but I loved the direction of the entire show.

What is your character’s biggest moment?

There's something about Ramat’s essence and you really see that play out. She was not who she looks like and that was my favourite thing about her. She is almost like an oxymoron, which is what I love the most. There was something in particular that makes her dig deep and really reflect on herself. It has something to do with a circle that she protected so much. And that kind of explodes, and it was a major shift in the show. I'm not going to give any spoilers, but I will just say she is more than she seems, and you see that play out throughout the season. So watch out. *sips water*.

Do you and your character have anything in common?

My character is very different from who I am in real life. However, the one similarity is how passionate we are. Ramat s very passionate and it often lands her in a bit of trouble and that's how I am. When I'm passionate about something, when there's something I stand for, I don't back down no matter what. So, I was really able to draw from that similarity and strength.

What makes this character different from all the roles you’ve played before?

I think it's just what she stands for. In terms of even her look, she looks very different. She is just very different from what you expect. And I love that about her and that's what sticks out to me. I don't know that I've ever played something, someone that seems so different. She has that surprise factor, which is different from every other thing I've played before.

What would you say is most challenging or memorable about playing this character?

One memorable thing is just that I love shows that have to do with women. I've done one like this before, but this is different because it is about women, but it is also very deep. So I had to really, really dig deep. And it's funny, because when I got the script for 'Flawsome', I thought, "oh my God, this is going to be difficult." But no, it is about friends. But it was very, very deep. There are many moments where I have to be vulnerable.

You play alongside three female leads; Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, and Enado Odigie. What has the experience been like for you?

I couldn't wait for it because I'm really close to Sharon. I love Bisola. I hadn't met Enado properly but we had seen each other at events. So for her, I'm like, “Okay, we'll feel her out and see what that's like." I couldn’t wait to experience Bisola because she's such a big personality. So it was really good. We really bounced off each other very well and trust me, shooting was like long days, long nights, so it was exciting to be with people that you really enjoy their company. Everything felt natural, and I believe we all played together to make each other better.

What’s your view on the popular notion ‘Women supporting women’?

I think it's important. It's something that we as women we really need to lean into because, I mean, it's such a man's world. Men, whether anyone likes it or not, have always had the upper hand. Different societies have always favoured men more than women. It's really important to be there for each other now. I know there's this notion that ‘Oh, women don't really support women’. But I don't think it's true. I feel like most of the opportunities I've been given were by women. I have such a strong mom. I've seen how she has uplifted other women and I think that if we lean into our strengths more there's nothing we can’t do. I think it's something to champion. I think it's something to put forward and teach our girls growing up. Yeah, I’m a girl’s girl and I think it's important that we have each other's back.

How would you break down the first season in one sentence?

An exciting, crazy hell of a ride.