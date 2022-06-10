RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lights! Camera! Action! Filming officially kicks off for 'The Smart Money Woman' season 2

It's officially show time for the cast and crew of fan-favourite series 'The Smart Money Woman' as principal photography officially kicks off for season two.

According to the show's official social media, production is underway in Lagos with cast members including Timini Egbuson and newlywed 'Blood Sisters' star Ini Dima-Okojie on set.

While plot details remain unconfirmed, fans expect that the new season directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye will be based on 'The Smart Money Tribe', the follow-up book by Arese Ugwu.

Recall that Ugwu first confirmed the show’s renewal back in February, with an IG post from the first pre-production meeting with her “female led team” including Director Bunmi Ajakaiye, Lala Akindoju and Isoken Ogiemwonyi.

Season two is expected to see Osas Ighodaro, Ebenezer Eno, Lala Akindoju, Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike among others reprise their roles while actors Tobi Bakre and Eku Edewor will join as new additions.

Edewor made a guest appearance in season one as Banke, a conniving Lagos socialite.

Bakre, fresh off his Loukman Ali and Greoh Studios’ ‘Brotherhood’ feature will star on the show as a character named Dimeji.

The series based on Arese Ugwu’s 2016 bestselling book of the same title, is set around five young women as they navigate their journeys to financial freedom.

Season one of the series launched on Netflix last year to rave reviews after its television run.

