ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nollywood movies topping the local box office

Inemesit Udodiong

An indigenous movie is ruling the local box office with ₦18 million.

'The Bride Price' slowly makes it way to the top of the box office
'The Bride Price' slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

Despite being released over the weekend, Universal’s Fast X has already raced to the top of the box office with ₦86.8 million.

In second place, Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is still holding strong, adding ₦6. 7 million in its third weekend for a total of ₦75. 6 million.

Despite the first two spots going to foreign movies, five Nollywood movies have made it to the top 10. They are:

Reportedly the first Igbo indigenous film to secure the widest theatrical release, The Bride Price is a comedy drama that follows Aloy, a barely educated spare parts dealer. He cuts off his wife’s family from their lives, after he is made to pay through his nose for her, amidst her father’s reluctance.

The cast includes Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, Ebele Okaro, Funny bone, Juliana Olayode, Beverly Oh, Akinola Akano, and Trinity Ugonabo. It is directed by Okey Oku and produced by Trinity Ugonabo.

Over the weekend, the movie made an additional ₦2 million.

Directed by Ekene Som Mekwunye, the movie follows Tobiloba a young man in his late 20’s who is from a humble background. When he starts showing up at home with things he shouldn’t afford, he’s faced with strong opposition from his parents. Unknown to them, he belongs to a notorious gang.

The cast includes Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Branch, Junior Pope Odonwodo, and Lina Idoko.

Honey Money is now showing for the fourth week.

The comedy drama quickly raked in over ₦17 million after premiering in cinemas on April 21, 2023. Now in its fifth week, the movie made ₦1 million over the weekend, bringing its total earnings to ₦49 million.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the sequel to Introducing The Kujus (2020) continues the heartwarming, hilarious drama of the Kuju family complete with an engagement and a wedding. New additions to the movie include Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy, DJ Big N, Ben Lugo, Sophia Augustine and Lilo Aderogba.

Written by David Osarieme, and directed/produced by Akinnayajo Babatunde, the movie chronicles a road trip that turns into a nightmare when danger comes knocking.

The cast includes Akin Lewis, Jaiye Kuti, Bolaji Ogunmola, Shawn Faqua, Oyindamola Sanni, and Jaye Kuti.

Written by Awal Abdullateef, the movie follows Kemi and her influential mum's desperation to get her married to a billionaire's son.

The cast includes Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Gbenga Titiloye, Segun Arinze, and Diane Russet.

Despite showing for four weeks, the movie has made only ₦18.5 milion. It comes in at 10th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

