Fans now able to rent iconic 'Home Alone' house

The iconic McCallister house is available to rent for an overnight stay this Christmas season.

Home Alone [Forbes]
Home Alone [Forbes]

'Home Alone' fans are set to get the chance to live out their childhood dreams by spending a night in the 1990 Christmas classic iconic McCallister house.

According to multiple reports, at least four guests will get the chance to spend a single night at the house located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka.

Home Alone house [The Advertiser]
Home Alone house [The Advertiser] Pulse Nigeria

The guests are set to relive nostalgic memories from the classic film from December 12 complete with booby traps and a meet-and-greet session with a real-life tarantula for $25.

Directed by John Hughes, the 1990 Christmas classic follows the story of 8-year-old Kevin played by Macaulay Culkin, left to fend for himself when his parents, overwhelmed by having to keep track of 11 other kids, mistakenly leave him behind when they fly to Paris.

In 2019, Disney announced that a new sequel, 'Home Alone 6' was in development but there have been no updates on production.

