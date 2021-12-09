Fans now able to rent iconic 'Home Alone' house

According to multiple reports, at least four guests will get the chance to spend a single night at the house located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka.

Pulse Nigeria

The guests are set to relive nostalgic memories from the classic film from December 12 complete with booby traps and a meet-and-greet session with a real-life tarantula for $25.

Directed by John Hughes, the 1990 Christmas classic follows the story of 8-year-old Kevin played by Macaulay Culkin, left to fend for himself when his parents, overwhelmed by having to keep track of 11 other kids, mistakenly leave him behind when they fly to Paris.