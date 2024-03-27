ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Morey had a shocking response for Iyabo Ojo at RHOLagos S2 reunion

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Tania Omotayo, Chioma Ikokwu and Iyabo were not present.

The businesswoman who joined the show in season 2 said that she has nothing to say to Iyabo Ojo who had already told the public that after consulting her friends and family she has decided not to be a part of the reunion.

Tania Omotayo and Chioma Ikokwu also didn't make the shindig. Toyin Lawani dropped a video on her experience. Laura Ikeji, Mariam Timmer, and Faith were present. Dr Rommel Asagwara later joined the party mid-show.

Throughout the season Faith and Iyabo were at loggerheads as accusations of Faith being “fake” spiralled in the group.

But even before the incident, tensions rose on the show from the very first episode after Iyabo stepped on Faith’s dress causing critics on social media to call Iyabo a “bully.” Iyabo has since apologised for her attitude towards Faith after the show began to air on Showmax. Iyabo has also accused the producers of the show of unfair editing that she said made her out to be the villain.

If she wants me to say anything to her she would have been here,” Faith said at the reunion. “I'm not going to give her what she wants. So if she wanted to be here she would have been here. I'm not going to speak to her because she would have been here.”

On why the ladies were not present, Dr Rommel said, “They are my good friends and I just have to respect choices.”

